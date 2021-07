Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on 20th

KARACHI: The crescent moon of the month of Zul Hijjah was not spotted in Saudi Arabia on Friday, according to an official Saudi government account on Twitter. The first day of Zul Hijjah will be on July 11, while July 10 will be the last day of Zul Qaadah, SPA regions tweeted.

Spotting the crescent moon determines the days of Hajj and Eid-ul-Azha, which is celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar. The Day of Arafat will fall on July 19 this year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021