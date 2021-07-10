Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
10 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 10-07-2021 10:00
Worldcall Telecom Ltd 10-07-2021 15:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 12-07-2021 12:00
Image Pakistan Limited 12-07-2021 11:00
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 12-07-2021 14:00
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd 12-07-2021 14:00
Allied Bank Ltd 13-07-2021 11:00
Flying Cement Company Ltd 13-07-2021 10:00
Thatta Cement Company Ltd 13-07-2021 10:30
TRG Pakistan Limited 14-07-2021 18:00
AGP Limited 14-07-2021 16:00
Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd 14-07-2021 11:55
Interloop Limited 15-07-2021 10:00
Husein Sugar Mills Ltd 16-07-2021 14:30
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 16-07-2021 15:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
