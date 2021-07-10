ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 10 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                          DATE        TIME
=========================================================
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd          10-07-2021    10:00
Worldcall Telecom Ltd                 10-07-2021    15:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd           12-07-2021    12:00
Image Pakistan Limited                12-07-2021    11:00
Pakistan Refinery Ltd                 12-07-2021    14:00
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd            12-07-2021    14:00
Allied Bank Ltd                       13-07-2021    11:00
Flying Cement Company Ltd             13-07-2021    10:00
Thatta Cement Company Ltd             13-07-2021    10:30
TRG Pakistan Limited                  14-07-2021    18:00
AGP Limited                           14-07-2021    16:00
Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd    14-07-2021    11:55
Interloop Limited                     15-07-2021    10:00
Husein Sugar Mills Ltd                16-07-2021    14:30
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd                   16-07-2021    15:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd           25-08-2021    14:30
=========================================================

