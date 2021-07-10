Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
10 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (July 9, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 161.45 157.76
GBP 222.45 217.35
EUR 191.11 187.05
JPY 1.4690 1.4353
SAR 43.09 42.01
AED 43.97 43.23
=================================
