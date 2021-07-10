Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (July 9, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 161.45 157.76 GBP 222.45 217.35 EUR 191.11 187.05 JPY 1.4690 1.4353 SAR 43.09 42.01 AED 43.97 43.23 =================================

