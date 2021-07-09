ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad police chief apprises PM on progress in couple harassment case

  • Informs PM about all the scientific methods being used to collect more evidence
Aisha Mahmood 09 Jul 2021

Karachi: Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamilur Rehman briefed on Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan on the progress made in the case pertaining to the harassment of a couple.

Inspector Rehman apprised the PM about all the scientific methods being used to collect more evidence in the case, a statement by the PM Office said. The IGP informed the premier that he is personally monitoring the case after the arrest of the accused.

The IGP also briefed the premier about the law and order situation in Islamabad.

Earlier, the Rawalpindi police recorded the statement of the couple under Section 161 of the Criminal Code.

A case was registered in the Golra police station under section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 506 (ii) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Pakistan Penal Code, after a video of six people sexually harassing a couple went viral on social media.

Police record couple's statement in harassment case

On July 7, the suspects identified as Usman Mirza, and three of his accomplices, Hafiz Ataur Rehman, Farhan Shaheen Awan and Madras Butt were taken into custody and charged with sexual assault.

Panel passes Anti-Rape (investigation and trial) Bill, 2020

Videos retrieved from their mobile phones showed that this was not the first incident in the locality. The officials said that these suspects purchased flats in the area and then targeted couples who rented out the flats and made videos of them,DAWN reported. The men would then start blackmailing the couples, the officials added.

Currently, the accused are in police custody.

Pakistan Islamabad Imran Khan couple harassment case Islamabad couple

Islamabad police chief apprises PM on progress in couple harassment case

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio at 3.65%, highest since June 4

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Will shut down restaurants, wedding halls if SOPs not followed, warns Asad Umar

Pakistan's carmakers announce price reduction as tax cuts take effect

At least 52 killed in Bangladesh factory fire

Agriculture R&D priority in CPEC Phase II, says Dawood

Taliban says controls 85 percent of Afghan territory

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters