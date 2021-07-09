Islamabad police chief apprises PM on progress in couple harassment case

Karachi: Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamilur Rehman briefed on Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan on the progress made in the case pertaining to the harassment of a couple.

Inspector Rehman apprised the PM about all the scientific methods being used to collect more evidence in the case, a statement by the PM Office said. The IGP informed the premier that he is personally monitoring the case after the arrest of the accused.

The IGP also briefed the premier about the law and order situation in Islamabad.

Earlier, the Rawalpindi police recorded the statement of the couple under Section 161 of the Criminal Code.

A case was registered in the Golra police station under section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 506 (ii) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Pakistan Penal Code, after a video of six people sexually harassing a couple went viral on social media.

On July 7, the suspects identified as Usman Mirza, and three of his accomplices, Hafiz Ataur Rehman, Farhan Shaheen Awan and Madras Butt were taken into custody and charged with sexual assault.

Videos retrieved from their mobile phones showed that this was not the first incident in the locality. The officials said that these suspects purchased flats in the area and then targeted couples who rented out the flats and made videos of them,DAWN reported. The men would then start blackmailing the couples, the officials added.

Currently, the accused are in police custody.