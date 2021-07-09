Police record couple's statement in harassment case

(Karachi) The Rawalpindi police have recorded the statement of a couple who was harassed and sexually assaulted by accused Usman Mirza and his companions a few days ago, local media reported on Friday.

The couple recorded their statements separately under Section 161 of the Criminal Code.

The police stated that the couple agreed to record their statement after assurance of full protection and legal assistance by the police department.

On July 7, the police arrested the prime suspect in Islamabad after a harrowing video of him torturing and stripping a couple went viral online.

The matter came to light after a disturbing sequence of events of the brazen attack was captured by video, showing the suspect breaking into an apartment and unleashing the assault.

The prime suspect, Usman Mirza, and three of his accomplices, Hafiz Ataur Rehman, Farhan Shaheen Awan, and Madras Butt have been taken into custody and charged with sexual assault.