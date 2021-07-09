ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

4th wave of Covid-19: PM urges masses to use face masks, get vaccinated

Recorder Report 09 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, pointing out the threat of 4th wave of COVID-19 in the wake of recent rise in positive cases, urged the masses to continue the use of face masks and get themselves vaccinated as early as possible.

“Our [coronavirus] cases, after a down-slide, have started rising up. We fear that the Indian [Delta] variant is coming. I appeal to the nation to use face masks, which is an easiest way, and take protective measures. We can protect ourselves from the fourth wave of COVID-19,” Imran Khan said in his remarks telecast live.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the country, said with the spread of different variants of COVID-19, including the Indian [Delta] variant due to constant mutation of coronavirus, the situation in various countries, including Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Indonesia, was worsening.

He also stressed that the masses, particularly those living in urban areas, should get themselves vaccinated as early as possible, as ample doses of the corona vaccine were available in the country and more would be coming.

Imran Khan said Pakistan with the grace of Almighty Allah had so far been fortunate in tackling the situation of COVID-19 pandemic due to efforts of the government as well as the cooperation of masses.

He in that respect also referred to a report of the Economist which put Pakistan at number three in the list of countries that took better measures to tackle the pandemic situation.

The prime minister also appreciated the efforts made by the National Command and Control Center (NCOC) to deal with the pandemic.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC COVID19 Imran Khan coronavirus case coronavirus situation face masks

4th wave of Covid-19: PM urges masses to use face masks, get vaccinated

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

US military ‘achieved’ its goals: Biden

Umar rules out imposition of complete lockdown

ECB to flex its financial muscle in climate change fight

Taliban reassure Moscow: Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Pak-Afghan trade agreement extended for another 6 months

Forex reserves cross $24bn mark

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.