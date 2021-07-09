4th wave of Covid-19: PM urges masses to use face masks, get vaccinated

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, pointing out the threat of 4th wave of COVID-19 in the wake of recent rise in positive cases, urged the masses to continue the use of face masks and get themselves vaccinated as early as possible.

“Our [coronavirus] cases, after a down-slide, have started rising up. We fear that the Indian [Delta] variant is coming. I appeal to the nation to use face masks, which is an easiest way, and take protective measures. We can protect ourselves from the fourth wave of COVID-19,” Imran Khan said in his remarks telecast live.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the country, said with the spread of different variants of COVID-19, including the Indian [Delta] variant due to constant mutation of coronavirus, the situation in various countries, including Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Indonesia, was worsening.

He also stressed that the masses, particularly those living in urban areas, should get themselves vaccinated as early as possible, as ample doses of the corona vaccine were available in the country and more would be coming.

Imran Khan said Pakistan with the grace of Almighty Allah had so far been fortunate in tackling the situation of COVID-19 pandemic due to efforts of the government as well as the cooperation of masses.

He in that respect also referred to a report of the Economist which put Pakistan at number three in the list of countries that took better measures to tackle the pandemic situation.

The prime minister also appreciated the efforts made by the National Command and Control Center (NCOC) to deal with the pandemic.

