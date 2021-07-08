ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Euronext wheat recovers from 3-month low

Reuters 08 Jul 2021

PARIS: Euronext wheat rose on Wednesday, recovering from a three-month low in the previous session as traders weighed contrasting conditions in major northern hemisphere crop belts. A weaker euro, which touched a three-month low against the dollar, and strong chart support around 200 euros underpinned the market, traders said.

December milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled up 1.75 euros, or 0.9%, at 201.75 euros ($238.02) a tonne.

The contract fell on Tuesday to its lowest since early April at 198.50 euros before settling at the psychological 200 euro level.

After forecasts for beneficial rain in the US Midwest fuelled a sell-off in Chicago grain futures on Tuesday, the market on Wednesday set improving prospects for US corn against worsening conditions for spring wheat and soybeans in northerly US zones.

In Europe, the prospect of large harvests in the Black Sea region, including top wheat exporter Russia, has curbed prices.

In the European Union, rain in recent weeks has been mostly beneficial for crops, but was causing some concern about quality deterioration in France as wheat harvesting looms.

There was talk of good yields but mixed quality in initial winter barley harvesting, although frequent rain interruptions to field work were making it hard to get a clear picture, traders said.

In Germany, where summer harvesting takes place slightly later than in France, a latest production forecast reinforced expectations that recent rain has helped wheat crops.

Germany will harvest about 22.82 million tonnes of winter wheat in 2021, up 5% on the year, German farming association DBV said in its first crop forecast.

“I think the report shows that Germany is on course for a good wheat crop this summer and so good export supplies which are needed in a period in which Russia’s export taxes should transfer more demand to the EU,” one German trader said.

Standard 12% protein wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale little changed at around 1.5 euros under Paris December. Buyers were seeking around 3 euros under Paris.

