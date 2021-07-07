ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.49%)
ASC 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
FCCL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
FFBL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.41%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
GGGL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
GGL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
JSCL 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 45.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
MLCF 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
NETSOL 162.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.38%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
PIBTL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.16%)
POWER 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.06%)
PTC 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
SNGP 48.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.12%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
TRG 162.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.31%)
UNITY 43.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,116 Decreased By ▼ -1.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 26,367 Decreased By ▼ -13.23 (-0.05%)
KSE100 47,206 Decreased By ▼ -139.98 (-0.3%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.63 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Journey of “return to normalcy.”

BR Research 07 Jul 2021

Over a year and a half into the pandemic, are we returning to pre-pandemic life? Things in Pakistan have been much close to normal throughout most of the last one year, and the Global Normalcy Index also shows the same. The Economist’s recently released Global Normalcy Index is a fillip for hope as it shows that life is a little over halfway back to pre-COVID times. While the data is limited to three key factors for a pre and post Covid analysis, it gives a clear idea where the world is headed. Also, the findings coincide with the general restrictions, bans and standard operating procedures.

The index tracks three basic types of activities that have seen significant fluctuation in pre and post Covid era; these include transport and travel; recreation and entertainment; and office and retail.

Pakistan sits third on the index following Hong Kong and New Zealand. Overall, the world has seen a strong recovery in public transport since the onset of the pandemic; road traffic has returned mostly, and public transport is no more banned. On the other hand, air travel remains banned and significantly limited throughout. Pakistan in terms of public transport has seen a continuous rise post the first lockdown much above the global average, and levels have gone past March 2020 after a small dip in Apr-May 2021 lockdown. On the other hand, flight operation in Pakistan that remained largely above global average through much of the pandemic, is now at its lowest since April-May 2021 and in line with global average primarily because of the travel bans and quarantine rules as well as restricted international flight operation from Pakistan to control the infection.

Recreation and entertainment are measured by the time spent outdoors as well cinemas and sport stadium activities. While the time spent out of homes wasn’t much affected and is on higher side than the global average in Pakistan sans decline during the lockdowns, cinema activity is zero in the country, where some pick up might be seen in July update as NCOC is considering reviving it with SOPs and vaccination condition.

Despite the return of retail and office, the two have witnessed significant behavioral change throughout the world such with online shopping, flexible work hours and Work from Home (WFH) policy. Both especially retail in Pakistan has surpassed not only the spiking global average but also its own levels at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Though the world marches gradually towards normalcy – as the index suggests – the recent surge in Covid cases in many countries largely due the more transmissible Delta variant is pushing countries way down the rankings. For example, Malaysia has been pushed to the bottom amid the deadly wave of Delta variant, sits at the bottom. Improvement of situation in India in the last couple of weeks has resulted in India’s score increasing towards normalcy the most, while South Africa has fallen the most in rankings in its recently announced restrictions.

The journey towards normalcy is slow and bumpy and, in some cases, trying to find a new normal. Regardless of pace and variations in different economies, the push from the vaccination drives has been instrumental in this return to normalcy. However, where vaccinations have increased the speed, increasingly high variance in vaccine administration amid erupting variants continues to keep life aberrant in many parts of the world.

Coronavirus lockdown NCOC standard operating procedures COVID19 Global Normalcy Index

Journey of “return to normalcy.”

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Covid-19 impact: FIs required to implement IFRS 9 from Jan 1, 2022

G-MSS for housing finance: FIs to face penalty for missing targets

Russia steps in to help secure Tajik-Afghan border

Investors, importers: FBR increases validity period of advance ruling

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters