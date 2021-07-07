Markets
LME official prices
07 Jul 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2239.00 2539.50 9432.00 2329.50 18370.00 33370.00 2938.00 2431.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2239.00 2539.50 9432.00 2329.50 18370.00 33370.00 2938.00 2431.00
3-months Buyer 2224.00 2558.50 9461.00 2315.50 18368.00 31800.00 2955.00 2400.00
3-months Seller 2224.00 2558.50 9461.00 2315.50 18368.00 31800.00 2955.00 2400.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27823.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27823.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
