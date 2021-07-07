ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
LME official prices

LONDON: The following were Monday official prices....
Recorder Report 07 Jul 2021

LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.

==================================================================================================
                 Aluminium  Aluminium   Copper     Lead     Nickel      Tin       Zinc      Nasaac
                   Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer        2239.00    2539.50    9432.00  2329.50   18370.00   33370.00   2938.00   2431.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement      2239.00    2539.50    9432.00  2329.50   18370.00   33370.00   2938.00   2431.00
3-months Buyer    2224.00    2558.50    9461.00  2315.50   18368.00   31800.00   2955.00   2400.00
3-months Seller   2224.00    2558.50    9461.00  2315.50   18368.00   31800.00   2955.00   2400.00
15-months Buyer       -          -          -        -          -     27823.00       -           -
15-months Seller      -          -          -        -          -     27823.00       -           -
27-months Buyer       -          -          -        -          -          -         -           -
27-months Seller      -          -          -        -          -          -         -           -
==================================================================================================

Source: London Metals Exchange.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LME market LME nickel LME copper LME aluminium

LME official prices

