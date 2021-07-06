ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.24%)
ASC 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.06%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.71%)
GGL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.15%)
HUMNL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
JSCL 22.43 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.91%)
KAPCO 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.75%)
MLCF 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.2%)
NETSOL 169.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.14%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
POWER 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
PTC 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
SNGP 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.63%)
TELE 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
TRG 165.35 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.07%)
UNITY 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
WTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
BR100 5,162 Increased By ▲ 17.89 (0.35%)
BR30 26,769 Decreased By ▼ -14.72 (-0.05%)
KSE100 47,514 Increased By ▲ 138.47 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,078 Increased By ▲ 83.02 (0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan launches e-portal, mobile app for issuance of equivalence certificates

  • Shafqat says initiative will help in simplifying process
  • Adds that the certificate will also be available in PDF format in future
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 06 Jul 2021

(Karachi) Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that an e-portal and a mobile application have been launched for the issuance of equivalence certificates.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Shafqat said the initiative will help in simplifying the inconvenience being faced by students in acquiring the certificates.

"Previously, the students used to apply at the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) office and waited in long queues and it was a very cumbersome process," the education minister said.

He added that during the process, the students also risked losing important documents.

Education's future lies in technology: Shafqat

"After meetings with the local and international boards, we have set up an online system for equivalence certificate which will help facilitate the students greatly," the minister highlighted.

He mentioned that a student can send an online application to get the process done and they would not have to go anywhere physically, and the payment will be made online as well.

"One of the biggest conveniences in this regard is to be able to track the progress of the application online. The IBCC will subsequently post the certificate to the student."

Board exams to begin after June 15

"The certificate will also be available in PDF format in the future," he added.

Mahmood pointed out that the move will bring a revolutionary change to facilitate the youth and make processes easier for the public. "With the verification system becoming digitised, there won't be any further delays [in the processing]," Shafqat remarked.

"This step will have far-reaching effects and we hope for more such measures to improve the overall academic and exam system and to address the issues faced by the students," he said.

app launched Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood mobile application e portal issuance of equivalence certificates hassle free system facilitating students

Pakistan launches e-portal, mobile app for issuance of equivalence certificates

Torkham border closed to contain Covid spread: Sheikh Rashid

KSA, UAE, five others commit cooperation for Gwadar's development

Pakistan administers 425,640 Covid-19 vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Pakistan's exports to China increase 34%, amount to $2.33 billion in FY21

Asad Umar says Pakistan expects over $1b Chinese investment in second phase of Gwadar Free Zone

Timeline: US intervention in Afghanistan

Development projects, recurrent budget: Strategy for release of funds notified by MoF

Gwadar steps up a gear

Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors

Taliban aim to present written peace plan at talks as soon as next month

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters