Education's future lies in technology: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said the education's future was in technology and the Ed-Tech had encouraged innovation in the learning process.

Presiding over a virtual meeting with Ed-Tech Industry owners, he said the Ed-Tech would be a core pillar of Pakistan's Education Policy - 2021.

The meeting was aimed to discuss Pakistan Education Policy - 2021 and use of technology for the purpose.

We should use the Ed-Tech to make learning holistic, enjoyable, integrated and to create an ecosystem in education which would make students well-learned and productive, the minister said.

He said the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training was going to launch a project of $200 million with the collaboration of World Bank for online content development and it would help to develop Pakistan Ed-Tech Industry too.

We were incorporating computer education from class six to eight in the national education policy, he said adding the ministry was focusing on online content development and services and the USF had been asked to enhance the internet connectivity and coverage across the country.

He said the ministry would also take an initiative to train the teachers to adopt these latest learning technologies and methodologies.

He further said a reassessment study would also be conducted by the ministry to gauge the distinction before and after the technological intervention in the education.

He said we would try to address the challenges of out of school children, equity, learning poverty through Ed Tech solutions. it was a time to bring classrooms in our homes, the minister added.