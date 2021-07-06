Get vaccinated

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item "70 Levies personnel suspended for refusing vaccine" carried by the newspaper last week. According to it, the Balochistan government has suspended 70 paramilitary troops without pay after they refused to receive Covid-19 vaccine. The group were suspended in Balochistan after repeated written warnings and verbal requests to get the jabs.

This news item, in my view, presents a sardonic comment on the situation. That a large number of people are still reluctant to take jabs is a fact. In other words, vaccine hesitancy presents an obstacle to the nationwide campaign to control the pandemic. Misuse of certain social platforms and conspiracy beliefs constitute some formidable impediments to vaccination campaign in the country. The government is required to articulate a broad-based strategy aimed at creating greater awareness about the fact that only vaccination can help us protect ourselves and others.

Naqi Zafar (Karachi)

