Karachi Yarn Market Rate

ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (July 5, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2000
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2050
Indus                              2150
Bajwa                              2100
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2150
United                             2150
Abdullah Textile                   2100
Indus                              2250
Bajwa                              2150
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2350
Suriya Tex                         2300
United                             2200
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2300
Nadeem Textile                     2300
Indus Dyeing                       2350
Abdullah Textile                   2250
Lucky Cotton                       2250
22/1.
Bajwa                              2350
United                             2300
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2400
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2480
Amin Text                          2450
Shadman Cotton                     2450
Diamond Int'l                      2450
Lucky Cotton                       2450
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2600
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2550
Al-Karam                           2550
Jubilee Spinning                   2450
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2550
Lucky Cotton                       2420
Diamond Intl                       2500
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2550
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3250
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3600
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3350
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2350
Amin                               2350
Indus Dyeing                       2500
Bajwa                              2350
Nadeem Textile                     2350
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3300
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   3600
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2550
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2700
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   2700
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3800
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1600
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1480
Super                              1250
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1680
Masal                              1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            190.00
Rupali                           175.00
Imported                         205.00
75/36/0
Imported                         162.00
Local                            144.00
Rupali                           142.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         175.00
Local                            154.00
Rupali                           152.00
100/36/0
Imported                         159.00
Local                            133.00
Rupali                           124.00
100/48/INT
Local                            141.50
Rupali                           134.00
Imported                         163.00
150/48/0
Imported                         143.00
Local                            123.50
Rupali                           120.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         149.00
Local                            126.00
Rupali                           124.00
300/96/0
Imported                         130.00
Local                            111.00
Rupali                           108.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         141.00
Local                            119.50
Rupali                           116.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         148.00
Local                            129.00
150/144/Him
Imported                         150.00
Local                            133.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         166.00
Local                            154.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         185.00
Local                            154.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         143.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         142.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         144.00
Local                            173.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         130.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         126.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         135.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    166.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     169.00
A. A. Cotton                     172.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        175.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             177.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        180.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               192.00
A. A. Cotton                     192.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     180.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     202.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    215.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    231.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 204.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               205.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                260.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           205.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           215.00
Prima                            215.00
Local (AVG Price)                204.00
30/S
Kcetex                           217.00
Prima                            217.00
Local (AVG Price)                210.00
40/S
Kcetex                           240.00
Prima                            240.00
Local (AVG Price)                240.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           205.00
Local                            180.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           210.00
Local                            210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     158.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     160.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     177.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     200.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           191.00
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
Lucky Cotton                     190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     195.00
IFL                              187.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       197.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            200.00
IFL (52 48)                      201.00
A. A. Cotton                     200.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    206.00
Zainab (Combed)                  208.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            210.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 218.00
Zainab (Combed)                  220.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      220.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          234.00
Stallion                         208.00
K. Nazir                         206.00
Al-Karam                         206.00
AA SML (Carded)                  232.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            230.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 245.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            253.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           268.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             200.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             205.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             215.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             225.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     235.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     245.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       212.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  210.00
I.C.I. Bright                    213.00
Rupali 1.D                       212.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  210.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               210.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      212.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             213.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          214.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                360.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                360.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 360.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      360.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               450.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              450.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 01.07.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

