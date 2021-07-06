THE RUPEE: Down against USD

KARACHI: On Monday, PKR went down against USD in both interbank and open markets going below 158 in interbank and touching 159 in open market. It also went down against Euro, AED and SR in open market. In global currency markets at the time of writing of this report, USD had slowed down as last week’s labour data exhibited mixed results and allayed investors’ fears of a fast end to US monetary easing.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 158.05 and 158.15 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 20 paisas for both buying and selling as well over last week’s rates closing at 158.50 and 159 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 186 and 187.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.80 and 43 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 41.80 and 41.95 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 158.50 Open Offer Rs 159.00 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 158.05 Offer Rate Rs 158.15 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth versus major currencies including the greenback and the British pound in the open currency market on Monday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 158.20 and Rs 159.60 against the previous closing rate of Rs 157.70 and Rs 159.00 respectively.

Similarly, the rupee also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 218.00 and Rs 219.50 against Friday’s closing trend of Rs 216.00 and Rs 217.70 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 50 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs159(buying) and Rs 159.10(selling) against last rate of Rs158.50(buying) and Rs 158.60(selling).

It closed at Rs159(buying) and Rs 159.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021