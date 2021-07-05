ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
PM Imran says to ensure no impediments to progress in Balochistan

  • Prime Minister is in Gwadar to inaugurate Gwadar Free Zone, the Expo Center, and the Agricultural Industrial Park during day-long visit
BR Web Desk Updated 05 Jul 2021

Gwadar: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that Balochistan has been neglected in the past, but development in Gwadar will pave way for its progress, adding that there will be no impediments to its speedy development.

The prime minister is in Gwadar on a day-long visit to oversee the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and to lay the foundation stone of various projects.

"Gwadar is going to become the focal point of the region, and this will benefit Balochistan as well as Pakistan," said PM Imran as he addressed the audience. "The plan for Gwadar’s development has existed for a long time, but it could not take off because basic problems were not being resolved,” he said.

The premier said that the aim now is to “provide better services to our investors".

"There were issues in Pakistan when it comes to facilitating investors. However, we plan to resolve all such issues to boost our exports and bring in more investment.

“We have never focused on export-led growth. We are going to focus on growing our local industry as well as incorporating international investors."

Explaining the federal government’s strategy to work with the provincial government, he said that “we will further increase our coordination to facilitate investors in Gwadar".

“We have to take advantage of our friendship with China, and ensure that we gain benefits of their expertise in different fields,” he said.

Talking about his government’s development approach, he said that “countries cannot succeed if development is not inclusive”.

The prime minister is set to inaugurate the Gwadar Free Zone, the Expo Center, and the Agricultural Industrial Park during his visit.

He will also be given a detailed briefing on the progress of the South Balochistan Development Package in line with the government’s vision of focusing on the province.

PM to visit Gwadar today

Addressing the ceremony earlier, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman, Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, said the leadership of the province appreciates Prime Minister Imran's South Balochistan package, which will benefit communities neglected for a long time.

Bajwa also informed the premier about Gwadar’s development plan and different projects being implement in the region. He appreciated the prime minister's support regarding the execution of CPEC projects across the country.

In this address, Bajwa mentioned that “CPEC has been the target of our enemies and we are working with different institutions to counter their nefarious plans". He also acknowledged the support of different institutions and ministers in assisting him in speeding up the work.

PM to review progress of CPEC-related projects tomorrow

“CPEC is expanding in your leadership,” Bajwa said pointing to the premier’s support for the project.

China’s ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said that his country is committed to supporting development in Pakistan. “CPEC is the pilot project of the BRI, and is driven by the idea of sharing benefits together,” he said.

“We welcome third party cooperation in CPEC, and call for joint efforts to achieve common developments,” he added. “May CPEC prosper day by day.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, speaking on the occasion, said that a water pipeline project is being implemented to facilitate the people of Gwadar.

“We are determined to bring prosperity to the people of Balochistan and Gwadar. I am happy to see ambassadors from different countries here which shows the trust in Gwadar.

“We will facilitate all projects with complete sincerity and honesty."

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) gwadar port Balochistan visit Gwadar city Balochistan govt Pakistan and China

