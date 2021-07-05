ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
PM to visit Gwadar today

Recorder Report 05 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for in Gwadar today (Monday) on a day-long visit to oversee signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and to lay the foundation stone of a couple of projects. He will be accompanied by federal ministers, where he is expected to oversee the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for a 1.2bn gallon water supply project and a desalination plant.

As per sources, the prime minister will also oversee the agreement of a grant from China for a solar generator in South Balochistan. In May, the prime minister said Pakistan placed the highest priority to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and gave a firm commitment to expeditiously complete its projects, which would open up tremendous opportunities for increased economic growth and development in the region and beyond.

The premier's comments, according to the PM's Office, came during a meeting between him and China's Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in Islamabad. Pakistan-China bilateral relations, including CPEC, the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, vaccine cooperation, and high-level bilateral exchanges were discussed during the meeting.

"The CPEC as pioneering projects of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has made important and major progress in infrastructure, energy, ports, and industrial parks," said PM Khan.

The Chinese ambassador had said that Beijing would like to work with Pakistan for the high-quality development of the CPEC and extend it to regional countries, improve people's well-being, and play a bigger role in regional connectivity and economic integration.

