ANL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
ASC 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.02%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.95%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.63%)
DGKC 117.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.43%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.08%)
HASCOL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.59%)
HUBC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
HUMNL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
JSCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
MLCF 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
PAEL 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
POWER 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PPL 87.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
SNGP 49.73 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (3.93%)
TRG 165.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.15%)
UNITY 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.24%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -8.78 (-0.17%)
BR30 27,024 Decreased By ▼ -102.16 (-0.38%)
KSE100 47,637 Decreased By ▼ -49.06 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,076 Decreased By ▼ -24.94 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
NBA star Doncic leads Slovenia into Tokyo Olympics

  • Slovenia punched their ticket to Tokyo with the victory in the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament in Kaunas, Lithuania
AFP 05 Jul 2021

PARIS: NBA star Luka Doncic delivered a triple-double to lead Slovenia over Lithuania 96-85 on Sunday and into their first Olympic basketball tournament.

Slovenia punched their ticket to Tokyo with the victory in the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Doncic, 22, scored 15 of his 31 points in the second quarter and added 11 rebounds and 13 assists to lead Slovenia.

Lithuania, led by NBA stalwarts Domantas Sabonis and Jonas Valanciunas, twice clawed back from double-digit deficits.

But Slovenia took control for good with a 14-0 scoring run bridging the third and fourth quarters and the Lithuanians will miss out on the Games for the first time.

"We worked hard for this," said Dallas Mavericks star Doncic, who was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

"I don't care about the MVP," Doncic said. "We won here, we're going to the Olympics, the first time in our country.

"It's amazing," he added. "I think every kid in Slovenia dreams about being in the Olympics, I did, too."

The event in Kaunas was one of four men's basketball qualifiers concluding on Sunday.

In Split, Croatia, Germany cooled off red-hot Brazil to book their first Olympic berth since 2008.

Brazil went into the final on a roll, beating their first three opponents by 26, 27 and 28 points.

But it was Germany punching their ticket to Tokyo with a 75-64 victory.

In Belgrade, Italy took down 2016 Olympic silver medallists Serbia 102-95 to secure a Tokyo berth.

On Sunday evening, the Czech Republic dominated Greece 97-72 in Victoria, Canada, for the final spot in the 12-nation Olympic men's basketball tournament.

Japan are included in that field as hosts, while seven other teams -- including 2016 Olympic gold medallists the United States -- were qualified via the 2019 World Cup.

That list also includes the World Cup winners and Rio bronze medallists Spain, Nigeria, Argentina, Iran, France and Australia -- who finished fourth in Rio.

NBA Luka Doncic Domantas Sabonis Jonas Valanciunas FIBA Olympic

NBA star Doncic leads Slovenia into Tokyo Olympics

