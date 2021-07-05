ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,408
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
962,313
1,22824hr
2.57% positivity
Sindh
339,962
Punjab
346,728
Balochistan
27,387
Islamabad
82,916
KPK
138,421
PSX witnesses mixed trend: BRIndex100 loses 13.68 points

Recorder Review 05 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed mixed trend during the outgoing week ended on July 02, as the investors remained cautious and avoided to take fresh positions. BRIndex100 lost 13.68 points on week-on-week basis to close at 5,183.90 points. Average

daily trading volumes stood at 531.193 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 89.1 points to close at 27,105.85 with average daily turnover of 321.185 million shares. KSE-100 index closed at 47,686.18 points, up 82.82 points on week-on-week basis. Average daily trading volumes on ready counter decreased by 10.4 percent and stood at 621.88 million shares as compared to previous week's average of 693.86 million shares. Average daily trading value declined by 4.2 percent to Rs 16.90 billion.

Total market capitalization increased by Rs 44 billion to Rs 8.360 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said the KSE-100 index remained under pressure during the earlier sessions of the week with financial year coming to a close. However, fresh buying 01st Jul'21 onwards and passage of finance bill resulted in a turnaround in a market performance during the last two trading sessions, with KSE-100 closing at 47,686 points, up 0.17 percent on week-on-week basis. Top performers of the market included AGP (up 25.5 percent), SFL (up 10.4 percent), UNITY (up 6.6 percent), ABOT (up 6.0 percent) and MUREB (up 5.6 percent). Meanwhile laggards included GATI (down 23.8 percent), HASCOL (down 22.8 percent), BYCO (down 6.7 percent), CHCC (down 5.2 percent) and SCBPL (down 4.2 percent).

Flow wise, individuals remained the major buyers with a net buy of $13.63 million followed by companies (net buy $13.43 million) while insurance stood on the other side with a net sell of $18.46 million followed by mutual funds (net sell of $10.5 million).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 index closed at 47,686 level, having gained just 83 points over last week's closing. The FATF announced last Friday its decision to keep Pakistan on the grey list until all items on the FATF and APG action plans are met. Furthermore, Pakistan formally signed the agreement for the $4.5 billion three-year facility from ITFC to fund imports.

