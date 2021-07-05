ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,408
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
962,313
1,22824hr
2.57% positivity
Sindh
339,962
Punjab
346,728
Balochistan
27,387
Islamabad
82,916
KPK
138,421
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

APP 05 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressed concern at the worsening security situation in Afghanistan and cautioned that the latest developments could lead to serious repercussions for both Pakistan and Iran, resulting in an influx of refugees towards the bordering areas of the two countries.

The prime minister strongly underscored the imperative of a negotiated political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. The prime minister called President-elect of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi to congratulate him on his victory in the presidential elections held on June 18, saying it 'was a manifestation of Iranian people's trust in his leadership, PM Office media wing said in a press release. Both sides emphasized the need to continue facilitating an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned inclusive political settlement.

Prime minister Khan thanked Iran for its steadfast support for the just cause of Jammu and Kashmir. Expressing concern at the serious human rights situation in IIOJK and Palestine, the two leaders emphasized the need to resolve these long-standing disputes in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed on further boosting existing cooperation, in particular in its economic dimension.

It was affirmed that the establishment of border sustenance markets along Pakistan-Iran border was an important step, which would yield economic and social benefits for the people of both countries.

refugees security situation Raisi Afghan situation

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM to visit Gwadar today

FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district

Pak embassy not closed in Kabul

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.