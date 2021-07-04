Prices of essential kitchen items witness increasing trend

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past as compared with the previous week, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

Talking to Business Recorder wholesalers, retailers and public at various markets of the twin cities revealed that significant increase was witnessed in the prices of food items. They further said that with the increase in petroleum prices further increase in prices of food items is expected.

The survey noted that the prices of tomatoes, onions, garlic, vegetable ghee, eggs, mustard oil, potatoes, powdered milk, and some fruits registered significant increase during the period under review. Further, increase in LPG prices was also registered. However, a slight decline was observed in wheat flour and sugar prices.

The survey noted tomatoes prices was increased by Rs5-10 per kg and was being sold at up to Rs50 per kg against Rs40-45 per kg last week. Onion price also went up from Rs140 per 5kg to Rs170 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs40-45 per kg against Rs35-40 per kg last week.

Significant increase of Rs10-15 per liter in best quality ghee/cooking oil was being observed retail price has jumped from Rs1,720 per 5 litre tin to Rs1,750 per 5 litre tin. B-grade ghee/cooking price has also registered increase and was available at from Rs3,850 per 16 pack carton to Rs3,750 per carton.

Potatoes prices registered an increase of up to Rs5 per kg, while garlic Rs10-15 per kg.

A slight decrease of Rs10 was observed in wheat flour bag of 20kg, while up to Rs2 was observed in sugar prices.

Chicken price went down from Rs8,500 to Rs8,000 per 40kg in wholesale market, while in the retail market chicken is being sold at Rs215-225 per kg against Rs230 per kg, and chicken meat is being sold at Rs350-360 per kg against Rs360-370 per kg.

However, the survey noted that cooked beef and mutton registered an increase of up to Rs10 during the week under review as compared to the preceding week.

Fresh milk and yogurt prices remained unchanged at Rs140 per kg and Rs150 per kg respectively.

Prices of various brands of rice witnessed an increase as best quality Basmati rice price jumped from Rs5,700 per 40kg bag to Rs5,900 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs175 per kg against Rs170 per kg, while normal quality rice brands are being sold at Rs85 per kg to Rs130 per kg.

Pulses prices witnessed no changes as moong in wholesale is available at Rs 8,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs220 per kg.

Maash is available at Rs 8,500 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs230 per kg, best quality lentil at Rs5,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs140 per kg.

Ginger price went up from Rs 2,150 per 5kg to Rs 2,300 per 5kg, which in retail market is being sold at Rs460 per kg against Rs440 per kg and local garlic price went up from Rs550 per 5kg to Rs750 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs190 per kg against Rs140 per kg.

Among fruits banana registered increase of up to Rs10 per dozen and was being sold up to Rs150 per dozen; however, other fruits prices witnessed no significant changes as watermelon is available in the range of Rs25-35 per kg, various brands of apple are available in the range of Rs75-300 per kg against Rs120-275, melon is available at Rs50 per kg, lychee at Rs350 per kg, and cherry is being sold at Rs300 per kg.

Various brands of peach are available in the range of Rs100 per kg to Rs225 per kg, and various qualities of mangoes in the range of Rs90-150 per kg, while plum is available at Rs200 per kg against Rs350 per kg.

