Inflation, unemployment broken all records under PTI rule: JI

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday said that inflation and unemployment have broken all records under the PTI rule in centre.

Addressing his party meeting in connection with the protest demonstration against the soaring inflation and rise in unemployment, the JI leader held the government’s mismanagement, incapability and flawed policies responsible for the situation.

The federal government presented the budget on the direction of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he claimed.

Before joining the treasury benches, he said, the PTI leaders including its chairman Imran Khan had been repeating that going to the IMF programme will be tantamount to economic suicide but later they contradicted their claims.

Similarly, he said, the PTI leaders had told the nation before they came into the government that petrol price should not exceed more than Rs50 and now the petrol price has reached Rs113 level.

He said that daily life items, gas and electricity prices have been increased significantly but illogically under the rule of the PTI. The PTI government also failed to deliver 10 million jobs that it promised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021