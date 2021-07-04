ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,379
3424hr
Pakistan Cases
961,085
1,40024hr
2.92% positivity
Sindh
339,268
Punjab
346,582
Balochistan
27,295
Islamabad
82,845
KPK
138,306
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Inflation, unemployment broken all records under PTI rule: JI

Recorder Report 04 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday said that inflation and unemployment have broken all records under the PTI rule in centre.

Addressing his party meeting in connection with the protest demonstration against the soaring inflation and rise in unemployment, the JI leader held the government’s mismanagement, incapability and flawed policies responsible for the situation.

The federal government presented the budget on the direction of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he claimed.

Before joining the treasury benches, he said, the PTI leaders including its chairman Imran Khan had been repeating that going to the IMF programme will be tantamount to economic suicide but later they contradicted their claims.

Similarly, he said, the PTI leaders had told the nation before they came into the government that petrol price should not exceed more than Rs50 and now the petrol price has reached Rs113 level.

He said that daily life items, gas and electricity prices have been increased significantly but illogically under the rule of the PTI. The PTI government also failed to deliver 10 million jobs that it promised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

unemployment inflation IMF Imran Khan PTI Government Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

Inflation, unemployment broken all records under PTI rule: JI

RDA fetches $1.5bn inflows in nine months

‘Profit on debt’ CDNS to charge 30pc WHT on persons not appearing in ATL

PECO affairs have put govt in a bind

Massive ransomware attack potentially hit 1,000 businesses

Trade deficit widened by 34.10pc

‘Forced’ load-shedding has been done away with: govt

Matters regarding WWF, WPPF devolved to provinces: FBR

Home appliances: Duty on import of certain raw materials/input goods exempted

Tractor subsidy scheme: NAB takes notice of ACE probe

PM to review progress of CPEC-related projects tomorrow

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.