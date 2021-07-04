ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,379
3424hr
Pakistan Cases
961,085
1,40024hr
2.92% positivity
Sindh
339,268
Punjab
346,582
Balochistan
27,295
Islamabad
82,845
KPK
138,306
Brazil corn export season kicks off timidly

Reuters 04 Jul 2021

SAO PAULO: Brazil’s corn export season kicked off this month, albeit slowly, with the number of ships expected to load and depart with the product in July being less than half what it was in the same year-ago month, Cargonave shipping data showed.

Some 39 vessels are lined up to load corn at Brazilian ports this month, down from 85 in the same period a year ago, according to Cargonave.

In 2020, Brazil exported around 33 million tonnes but this year weather problems slashed output, compromising exports. According to market projections, Brazil is now poised to export about 20 million tonnes of corn this year.

“There were lots of contract washouts, with people redirecting sales to the internal market,” said Frederico Humberg, chief executive of trading firm AgriBrasil.

Brazil typically exports most of its corn starting in the middle of the year, after the second corn crop is harvested from the fields.

With the country’s second corn crop, planted after soybeans are harvested, Brazil competes aggressively with the United States in global markets. In 2021, however, a drought and more recently frosts slashed the country’s output and reduced Brazil’s export prospects.

A broker, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters domestic buyers are paying more than external buyers, affecting shipments as less corn is going to be exported.

According to grain exporting group Anec data, Brazil will ship about 2.5 million tonnes of corn in July, compared with 5 million tonnes from the same month last year.

