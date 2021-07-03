ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
Ollie Robinson cleared for international cricket despite eight-match ban

  • England fast bowler was initially suspended for historical racist and sexist tweets.
Syed Ahmed Updated 03 Jul 2021

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has been cleared to play international cricket immediately despite receiving an eight-match ban.

Ollie was earlier suspended from international cricket in June after his historic racist and sexist tweets came to the fore during his debut Test match against New Zealand.

He was handed over an eight-match ban - three of which he has already served, while the remaining five are suspended for two years. The development means that the 27-year-old may immediately return to international cricket.

ECB suspends Ollie Robinson from international cricket over 'racist and sexist' tweets

The Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC), an independent panel that adjudicated on the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB), decided the punishment and also fined the fast bowler £3,200.

Ollie, who had tendered an unconditional apology earlier when his eight to nine years old tweets were widely shared on social media, said he fully accepts the CDC’s decision.

“As I have said previously, I am incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about the tweets I posted many years ago and apologise unreservedly for their contents. I am deeply sorry for the hurt I caused to anyone who read those tweets and in particular to those people to whom the messages caused offence.”

England bowler Robinson apologises for racist and sexist tweets

The fast bowler called it the most difficult time in his professional career and for his family.

He insisted that he was a ‘different person’ and now and showed a willingness to help youngsters with his experience.

“I’m a very different person to the one who sent the tweets,” Ollie told the CDC.

The discipline commission said they took into account “the nature and content of the tweets, the breadth of their discrimination, their widespread dissemination in the media and the magnitude of the audience to whom they became available.”

The independent jury acknowledged that a significant time had elapsed since the tweets were posted, as Robinson was aged only 18 and 19.

The CDC also took into account his remorse, admissions and cooperation as well as the huge impact which the revelation of these tweets and their consequences have had upon him and his family.

