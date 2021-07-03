ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,379
3424hr
Pakistan Cases
961,085
1,40024hr
2.92% positivity
Sindh
339,268
Punjab
346,582
Balochistan
27,295
Islamabad
82,845
KPK
138,306
Italians Berrettini and Sonego cruise into Wimbledon fourth round

  • The 25-year-old Italian put his booming serve and crunching forehand to good use against the 64th-ranked Bedene whom he defeated in four sets on his way to the second week of the grasscourt Grand Slam in 2019.
Reuters 03 Jul 2021

LONDON: Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini strengthened his status as a genuine Wimbledon title contender by cruising into the fourth round on Saturday with a convincing 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia.

The 25-year-old Italian put his booming serve and crunching forehand to good use against the 64th-ranked Bedene whom he defeated in four sets on his way to the second week of the grasscourt Grand Slam in 2019.

There was more joy for Italians on Saturday as 23rd seed Lorenzo Sonego defeated Australian James Duckworth 6-3 6-4 6-4, making it just the third time that two Italian men have advanced to the fourth round of the grasscourt major.

Nicola Pietrangeli and Giuseppe Merlo achieved the feat last time, in 1955, six years after Giovanni Cucelli and Rolando del Bello reached the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Berrettini, considered a dark horse for the men's singles crown trophy at the All England Club in the absence of Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem and the early loss of Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, came to Wimbledon after winning the Queen's title.

He matched his best result at Wimbledon with the win against 31-year-old Bedene, who was bidding to become the first Slovenian man to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

Berrettini broke Bedene's serve once in each of the three sets while staying solid on his own delivery, facing just two breakpoints in his first service game in the second set.

The match on Court Three was delayed by 90 minutes because of rain but the wait had no impact on the Italian, who hit 19 aces and totalled 37 winners while keeping a cap on his unforced errors.

He will next meet Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, who also had a easy passage into the round of 16 with an identical 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory over Jordan Thompson of Australia.

