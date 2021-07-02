SC rejects PPP leader's apology for making indecent remarks against CJP

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday rejected PPP's Masoodur Rehman Abbasi's apology for making disrespectful comments against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed.

The four-judge bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, said the court would frame charges against Abbasi in the next hearing.

The top court has also appointed the attorney general as the prosecutor in the case.

Indecent, disrespectful remarks against CJP: SC directs PPP leader to file reply of show-cause notice

Abbasi is facing contempt of court charges for passing rude remarks against the CJP at a public gathering.

A video and audio clip circulating on different social media platforms shows the PPP leader making indecent and disrespectful remarks about the judiciary.

On Monday, Abbasi told the court that he was not in his senses when he made the comments.

He was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday. On Thursday, he was sent on remand with the agency until July 4.

In Friday's hearing, Abbasi said "due to my troubles I don't know what I uttered. Judges are like fathers for me."

In response, Justice Ijazul Ahsan reminded Abbasi that in the video he had said if the court summoned him, he would "show the court its status".

"Now that you have been summoned, show us our status," Justice Ahsan said, telling Abbasi that he should have considered implications before voicing such remarks.

"What does the chief justice have to do with the atom bomb and missile [technology]? This way anyone can apologize after making insulting statements."

The bench also announced that it would evaluate similar cases of PML-N's Nehal Hashmi, Daniyal Aziz, Talal Chaudhry, and others.