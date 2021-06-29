Indecent, disrespectful remarks against CJP: SC directs PPP leader to file reply of show-cause notice

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court directed Masood ur Rehman Abbasi, General Secretary, PPP, PS-114, Karachi to file a reply of the show cause notice, for uttering indecent and disrespectful remarks against Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, in a video clip.

A four-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, on Monday, heard the contempt case against the PPP leader. Masood, appearing before the bench, accepted his speech. Justice Ijaz inquired had he made the speech in complete senses?

He wanted to say something about the speech, but Justice Bandial told him to give that in writing.

Masood said his speech has not been edited, adding there is nothing wrong in it.

The PEMRA official informed that no channel had aired the speech.

Justice Ijaz then inquired from the PTA official whether the speech had been removed from Facebook.

The official stated let the FIA collect all the evidential material, adding after that they would remove the video from Facebook.

"Had we removed the material earlier then it might have affected the evidence."

The Supreme Court, on June 22 had issued show cause notice under Article 204 of the Constitution read with Section 3 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 to Masood ur Rehman Abbasi.

It had also issued notice to the Attorney General for Pakistan, Khalid Jawed Khan, and asked to assist the court regarding the matter.

Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), at its meeting, demanded stern action against the false accusations made in the video clip, and also called upon the federal government and its associated law enforcement agencies to arrest him and put him behind bars, so that he could be made an example for the public at large, in such a manner that no one dares to repeat this vulgarism ever against the judges.

The SCBA also demanded necessary steps at the earliest to remove the video clip from social media and to take other steps for safety and security of the judges and their families.

The SCBA, while condemning the inappropriate, nonsensical and foul language used against the CJP under the banner of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said, indeed, it was very unfortunate that such obnoxious remarks have been passed by an uncouth person who prefers to be a public representative.

Use of such filthy language against the CJP, who is not only a great human being but is also a highly respected, honest and upright justice, is highly condemnable, the executive committee said, adding that the association alongside the entire legal community was deeply shocked by such an inappropriate slander against the CJP and consider the same as an "assault on judiciary", which shall never be permitted.

