Three children killed in Tank district after mistaking grenade for toy

(Karachi) At least three children were killed after a hand grenade exploded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Tank district, local media reported on Friday.

Police officials said the three minors, who were brothers, found the grenade in a drain and brought it home. They added that the children mistook it for a toy and while they were playing with it, the grenade exploded. As a result, all three were killed on the spot.

The deceased children were identified as Waheed, Nasir and Farman.

The victims were aged between six to 12 years, the police stated. The bodies have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. Meanwhile, law enforcement personnel cordoned off the area and started an investigation.

In a similar incident on June 3, three children were killed and another two injured in a hand grenade explosion in Killi Badezai area of Quetta.

The children, aged between 10 and 14 years, found the grenade at a graveyard. It exploded while they were playing with it. The bodies and injured were shifted to the Bolan Medical Complex Hospital.