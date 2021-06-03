Three children killed in Quetta after mistaking bomb for toy
- The children found the grenade at a graveyard, a senior police official said.
03 Jun 2021
QUETTA: Three children were killed and two wounded on Thursday after they mistook a hand grenade for a toy in southwestern Pakistan, police said.
The children, aged between 10 and 14 years-old, found the grenade at a graveyard in the city of Quetta, Javed Qamar, a senior police official said.
It "exploded while they were playing with it," he told AFP, adding that the condition of the two wounded children was serious.
Azhar Ikram, another senior police official, confirmed the incident.
