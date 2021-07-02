PITB, PSEB sign MoU for promotion of IT industry

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the facilitation and promotion of local Information and Technology (IT) industry, start-ups and freelancers.

A ceremony presided over by Punjab IT and Higher Education Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz was held here on Thursday; the MoU was signed by PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor and PSEB MD Osman Nasir. PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Director PSEB Sulman Hasan and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. As per the MoU, the PSEB and the PITB will collaborate on promotion of local IT industry, entrepreneurship and incubation centre development programmes. The two organizations will also collaborate on soft skills, language, and technology training programmes for information and communication technology (ICT)-related companies across the province.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister said that such collaborations lead to lucrative opportunities and greater ICT interventions. "Strengthening the freelance industry through ICT initiatives would help pave the path to economic stability and national prosperity," he commented.

According to him, the PITB will work closely with the PSEB to market and extend all possible support to the freelancing talent and start-ups in Punjab through PITB's initiatives while initiating new projects as well. They will also work on capacity-building of local entrepreneurs through business and sales training activities.

Appreciating the PITB's role in developing the IT and freelance industry in Pakistan, PSEB MD Osman Nasir said that the PSEB will market and extend all possible support to the freelancing talent and start-ups in Punjab.

