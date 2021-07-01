Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,949,567 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

At least 182,134,540 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Wednesday, 8,607 new deaths and 384,099 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 2,081 new deaths, followed by India with 1,005 and Russia with 672.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 604,714 deaths from 33,665,034 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 518,066 deaths from 18,557,141 cases, India with 399,459 deaths from 30,411,634 cases, Mexico with 233,047 deaths from 2,519,269 cases, and Peru with 192,331 deaths from 2,052,065 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 583 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, Czech Republic with 283, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,275,999 deaths from 37,473,473 cases, Europe 1,169,521 deaths from 54,534,437 infections, and the United States and Canada 631,007 deaths from 35,080,168 cases.

Asia has reported 578,589 deaths from 40,176,267 cases, the Middle East 150,371 deaths from 9,310,243 cases, Africa 142,950 deaths from 5,505,408 cases, and Oceania 1,130 deaths from 54,545 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.