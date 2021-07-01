ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
Military's security briefing will change course of Pakistan's politics: Rashid

  • Says he foresees government and opposition treading a new path together in politics
Aisha Mahmood 01 Jul 2021

Karachi: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security being held at the Parliament House today (Thursday) will change the course of Pakistan's politics.

Addressing a presser, the minister said that he foresees the government and opposition treading a new path together in politics after the meeting.

He continued that Pakistan wants to maintain good relations with both the US and the UK, but not by putting its relations with China at stake.

Rashid further said that reconciliation in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan. He said Pakistan will not allow anyone to use its land against any country, and other countries should also ensure it.

DG ISI to brief Parliamentary Committee on worsening situation in Afghanistan

He added that Pakistan would make all-out efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan.

The minister said that the border fencing with Afghanistan is 88% complete, and would finish in two months.

Rashid also condemned the statement of the Indian minister for state for home affairs regarding the recent drone attack in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying that New Delhi should provide evidence to support its allegations against Pakistan.

He added that India resorted to blaming Pakistan to deflect criticism from its failure in the fight against coronavirus.

