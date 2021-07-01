DG ISI to brief Parliamentary Committee on worsening situation in Afghanistan

(Karachi) The in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will be held at the Parliament House today (Thursday) under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, local media reported.

The Parliamentary Committee meeting will discuss important issues, including the situation in Afghanistan. The participants of the meeting will also be briefed about the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Afghan peace process, issues with India: Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 1

Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed will brief the parliamentary committee. The session is being held as part of the government's efforts to take the opposition and its allies into confidence with regard to the recent developments in Afghanistan and national security.

Several political leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F Parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mahmood, and ANP leader Ameer Haider Azam Khan Hoti have been invited to engage in the parliamentary committee meeting.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan stands for peace within and all around, as it looks forward to acting as a bridge between regions.

Addressing the participants during his visit to National Defence University in Islamabad, he said spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability.

Expressing resolute support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he stressed a peaceful and durable solution of the Kashmir issue in line with relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He said force modernization and induction of advanced technologies are imperative for maintaining qualitative edge over adversary and to effectively deal with the evolving threats in various domains.