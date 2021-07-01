Markets
Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ rises
- The benchmark rose 0.2% on Wednesday
01 Jul 2021
Australian shares are set to open on Thursday on a weaker note, amid lockdowns in various parts of the country to limit the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant.
The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 96-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark rose 0.2% on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trading.
PM warns willful tax defaulters of jail
Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ rises
NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan
CCoE to take stock of power situation today
IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments
Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs
FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target
Prices of petroleum products raised
Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF
Engro explains its position
Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists
Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran
Read more stories
Comments