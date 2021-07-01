Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ rises

Australian shares are set to open on Thursday on a weaker note, amid lockdowns in various parts of the country to limit the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 96-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark rose 0.2% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trading.