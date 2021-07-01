Balochistan govt launches PSDP Automation System

QUETTA: Balochistan government has launched the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) Automation System under which progress on development schemes would be traced through bar code.

It was the first PSDP Automation System in the history of the province to trace the development process of schemes at various departments including agriculture, development of livestock sector, minerals, water and food security.

The government has taken multiple initiatives for socio-economic development and a digital policy has been introduced for the first time in the province, an official of Balochistan government said.