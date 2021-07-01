ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

‘The ever-increasing burden of debt’

01 Jul 2021

This is with reference to a Business Recorder editorial titled “The ever-increasing burden of debt” dated 30.06.2021. The news item commented on the expected use of Sukuk for future financing of the Government during FY2021-22. It may be noted that Government consideration of Sharia based instruments like Sukuk for its financing needs is based on following merits:

The government intends to increase Sukuk issuances in the future to fulfil the constitutional requirement of eradication of Riba (Article 38) and as per the Senate Resolution 393.

The government has sought to increase Sukuk issuance in FY2021-22 to support its budgetary position as Sukuk issuances in comparison to conventional bonds allow for competitive pricing due to its asset backed structure resulting in savings for the Government. In addition, such issuances also promote Islamic financial industry including Islamic banking, Islamic mutual funds, and Takaful industry;

Internationally, Sukuk issuances are becoming the preferred choice for Governments as it diversifies the investor base, and generates particular interest from investors preferring Shariah compliant investments and are less prone to speculation due to backing of tangible assets;

Debt servicing payments on Sukuks are lower than conventional bonds supporting government motivation to reduce country’s interest cost in the future;

It has been commented that annual debt servicing would take funds away from social and physical infrastructure development. This is incorrect since Government financing requirement is dictated by the expected spending on infrastructure projects, subsidies, health, education, and poverty eradication projects. Therefore, raising of funds from Sukuk directly cover the shortfall in tax collection to meet these expenses.

Debt Policy Coordination Office, Finance Division

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Finance Division tax collection FY2021 22 Sukuk issuances

‘The ever-increasing burden of debt’

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF

Prices of petroleum products raised

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

Engro explains its position

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Tarin tells NA: Efforts afoot to end tradition of supplementary grants

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.