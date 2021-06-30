ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU agrees to roll over Russia economic sanctions

  • The measures remain in place while a long-stalled peace plan for east Ukraine -- agreed between Moscow, Kiev, Berlin and Paris in 2015 -- fails to make any progress.
AFP 30 Jun 2021

BRUSSELS: EU ambassadors agreed Wednesday to prolong wide-ranging economic sanctions imposed on Russia in 2014 for the annexation of Crimea and fuelling the conflict in Ukraine, diplomats said.

The latest six-month extension to the end of January -- set to be formally signed off by foreign ministers meeting on July 12 -- comes as Brussels says ties with Moscow remain at their "lowest point".

The sanctions -- slapped on Russia in the wake of the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 -- target the country's key banking, energy, and defence sectors.

The measures remain in place while a long-stalled peace plan for east Ukraine -- agreed between Moscow, Kiev, Berlin and Paris in 2015 -- fails to make any progress.

Fighting rumbles on between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists and the Kremlin ramped up tensions earlier this year by deploying tens of thousands of troops to its neighbour's border.

The EU is currently looking to revamp its strategy to keep its vast eastern neighbour in check -- with French President Emmanuel Macron arguing the bloc was "at the limits" of its sanctions policy.

EU leaders rebuffed a push by Germany and France last week to restart meetings with President Vladimir Putin frozen since 2014, arguing it would reward the Kremlin before it has changed course.

They ordered foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the European Commission "to present options for additional restrictive measures, including economic sanctions" against Russia if ties worsen further.

economic sanctions EU ambassadors

EU agrees to roll over Russia economic sanctions

Liabilities of loss-making SOEs range from 12-18pc of GDP, says World Bank

Afghan peace process, issues with India: Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 1

Fawad Chaudhry baffled at 'judicial activism'

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in North Waziristan

PPP decides to boycott joint-opposition meeting over Shehbaz's absence in NA session

'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Govt says steps taken to mitigate RLNG shortfall impact

Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund to consumers

WB approves $800m for power sector, human capital

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters