KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (June 29, 2021).

============================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ============================================================================================================= As on: 29-06-2021 ============================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ============================================================================================================= M. M. M. A. Khanani Intermarket Sec. Arif Habib Limited 25,000 95.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 95.00 MRA Sec. Apex Capital Attock Ref. 10,000 460.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 460.00 Multiline Sec. Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec.... Azgard Nine Ltd. 10,000 34.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 34.40 Sherman Sec. Next Capital Pakistan Stock Exch 2,000,000 22.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 22.00 Spectrum Sec. MRA Sec. Treet Corp. 80,000 49.65 MRA Sec. Spectrum Sec. 80,000 49.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 160,000 49.48 ============================================================================================================= Total Turnover 2,205,000 =============================================================================================================

