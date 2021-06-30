Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (June 29, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 29.06.2021 VALUE 29.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1040% PA 0.6460% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months 0.0845% PA 0.6655% PA
For 12 months -0.0008% PA 0.8743% PA
For 2 Years -0.0008% PA 1.3743% PA
For 3 Years -0.0008% PA 1.6243% PA
For 4 years -0.0008% PA 1.8743% PA
For 5 years -0.0008% PA 1.9993% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 29.06.2021 VALUE 29.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months 0.1693% PA 0.5808% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1373% PA 0.6128% PA
For 12 Months 0.0713% PA 0.8038% PA
For 2 Years 0.0713% PA 1.3038% PA
For 3 Years 0.0713% PA 1.5538% PA
For 4 years 0.0713% PA 1.8038% PA
For 5 years 0.0713% PA 1.9288% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 29.06.2021 VALUE 29.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.2961% PA 1.0461% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2761% PA 1.0261% PA
For 12 Months 0.2336% PA 1.1086% PA
For 2 Years 0.2336% PA 1.6086% PA
For 3 Years 0.2336% PA 1.8586% PA
For 4 years 0.2336% PA 2.1086% PA
For 5 years 0.2336% PA 2.2336% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 29.06.2021 VALUE 29.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1703% PA 0.5797% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months -0.1873% PA 0.5627% PA
For 12 Months -0.2040% PA 0.6710% PA
For 2 Years -0.2040% PA 1.1710% PA
For 3 Years -0.2040% PA 1.4210% PA
For 4 Years -0.2040% PA 1.6710% PA
For 5 years -0.2040% PA 1.7960% PA
========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
