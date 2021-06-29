KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 8.963 billion and the number of lots traded at 7,617. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.278 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.743 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 798.440 million), DJ (PKR 469.541 million), Crude Oil (PKR 437.885 million), Silver (PKR 395.320 million), Natural Gas (PKR 348.414 million), Platinum (PKR 257.713 million), Copper (PKR 152.520 million) and SP 500 (PKR 81.391 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.063 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021