Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices....
29 Jun 2021
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2067.50 2451.00 9432.50 2217.50 18611.00 32457.00 2876.50 2300.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2067.50 2451.00 9432.50 2217.50 18611.00 32457.00 2876.50 2300.00
3-months Buyer 2050.00 2470.00 9460.00 2224.00 18563.00 30825.00 2896.50 2278.00
3-months Seller 2050.00 2470.00 9460.00 2224.00 18563.00 30825.00 2896.50 2278.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27025.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27025.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.