ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan to launch collateral-free financing for SMEs: SBP governor

  • Dr Reza Baqir says lending will be on basis of cash flows rather than collateral
Ali Ahmed 28 Jun 2021

In a bid to improve access to finance for Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in collaboration with the government will soon launch a collateral-free financing scheme, said central bank governor Dr Reza Baqir.

Under the scheme, banks will provide lending facilities to SMEs on the basis of cash flows rather than collateral, said Baqir in a video message.

“Under this scheme, the government will provide a guarantee of up to 40-60% depending on the loan size on the principal amount,” he said.

Govt devising effective mechanism for SMEs: minister

The new scheme comes as the central bank eyes to increase the amount of credit offers to the SME sector, which plays a vital role in Pakistan economy.

Baqir said that the SME sector contributes 40% to the country's GDP, provides 25% of the exports, and generates 80% of industrial employment.

“However, when you see the amount of credit SMEs receive from banks, the numbers are very low which needs to be increased. At present only 6% of the total credit goes to SMEs,” said Baqir, adding that the major objective of SBP is to increase the access to credit for the SME sector.

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Baqir, who previously worked at the IMF for nearly 18 years, said that the formal announcement of the scheme would soon be made with all details and procedures. He said banks would themselves express interest in making investments in their technology, which will allow them to assess credit risk on the basis of cash flows and facilitate SMEs.

Pakistan SBP SME Dr Reza Baqir collateral free financing

Pakistan to launch collateral-free financing for SMEs: SBP governor

Assertions of Afghan side are contrary to facts: FO

IMF's new SDR allocation could bolster Pakistan's forex reserves by $2.8 billion: Fitch

Pakistan reports lowest number of Covid-related daily deaths since March 21

E-banking transactions increase 31% year-on-year during Jan-Mar: SBP

KSE-100 plummets over 600 points as negative sentiment prevails

SAPM on health expresses concern over people flouting Covid SOPs

Tarbela 4th Extension project: TI-P urges ministry to take action against Wapda chief

'Amended' Finance Bill 2021 may be laid in NA today

Police nab key suspect in Lahore bomb blast case

PM says satisfied with RDA performance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters