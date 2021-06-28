Pakistan won't allow US bases against Afghanistan: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Sunday said government had clear stance that it would not allow the United States to use its bases against Afghanistan.

Talking to private news channel, he said the entire world witnessed that Pakistan had made unparalleled sacrifices and faced loss of billion dollars in its war on terrorism.

He said Pakistan was making serious efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has completed above 90 percent fencing at Afghan border while the rest to be completed by June 30, which would significantly increase legal border crossing, he added.