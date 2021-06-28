Service delivery departments: KP Govt decides to clearly define mandate, functions

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to clearly define the mandate, jurisdiction and functions of all works departments including Local Government, Communications and Works, Public Health Engineering and Irrigation for carrying out construction works and public service delivery in order to avoid duplication of works by these departments and thus ensure effective and useful use of public exchequer.

The decision was taken during a meeting held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official news release issued here on Sunday. Administrative Secretaries of Local Government, Communications and Works, Planning and Development, Irrigation and Public Health Engineering departments attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed the Planning and Development Department to take the lead in the matter and come up with solid proposals and guidelines within one month time period in consultation with the relevant departments.

It is pertinent to mention here that presently there are duplications of work by works departments in certain construction works and public service delivery activities like drinking water supply, street pavements, street lights, sanitation and other municipal services, and in some cases more than one departments are carrying out the same activities which creates complications and it necessitated that functions and mandates of each works department be defined clearly.

