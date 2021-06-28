ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Service delivery departments: KP Govt decides to clearly define mandate, functions

Recorder Report 28 Jun 2021

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to clearly define the mandate, jurisdiction and functions of all works departments including Local Government, Communications and Works, Public Health Engineering and Irrigation for carrying out construction works and public service delivery in order to avoid duplication of works by these departments and thus ensure effective and useful use of public exchequer.

The decision was taken during a meeting held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official news release issued here on Sunday. Administrative Secretaries of Local Government, Communications and Works, Planning and Development, Irrigation and Public Health Engineering departments attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed the Planning and Development Department to take the lead in the matter and come up with solid proposals and guidelines within one month time period in consultation with the relevant departments.

It is pertinent to mention here that presently there are duplications of work by works departments in certain construction works and public service delivery activities like drinking water supply, street pavements, street lights, sanitation and other municipal services, and in some cases more than one departments are carrying out the same activities which creates complications and it necessitated that functions and mandates of each works department be defined clearly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Public health local government KP CM KP govt irrigation Service delivery departments public exchequer

Service delivery departments: KP Govt decides to clearly define mandate, functions

Volkswagen to stop selling combustion engines

Women hijab, dresses: Ulema support PM's remarks: Ashrafi

'Amended' Finance Bill 2021 may be laid in NA today

Tarbela 4th Extension project: TI-P urges ministry to take action against Wapda chief

India politicising FATF: Qureshi

Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue: Appointment of 10 judicial members challenged

Tree planting: PM calls for sizeable campaign

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: India probes suspected use of drones in blast at air base

Ours is bottom-up approach to building economy: Tarin

Azhar explains how power shortfall will be bridged

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.