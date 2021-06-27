World
Indonesia reports record high 21,342 coronavirus cases
- Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.
27 Jun 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections with 21,342 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 2,115,304, according to data from the country's COVID-19 task force.
The data also showed 409 new deaths overnight, taking the total to 57,138.
Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.
Ours is bottom-up approach to building economy: Tarin
Indonesia reports record high 21,342 coronavirus cases
Azhar explains how power shortfall will be bridged
Pakistan reports 901 new Covid infections, 23 deaths in 24 hours
Tarin defends govt’s IMF lending decision
Inflows in govt's Roshan Digital Acount cross $1.5 billion: PM
Miftah Ismail hits out at govt over looming energy crisis
Sindh allows reopening of shrines, amusement parks from Monday
Pakistan revises inbound travel restrictions
‘Kanal Istanbul’ project kicks off with bridge construction
Opposition’s all 397 cut motions rejected: NA approves 29 demands for grants worth over Rs167bn
Qureshi questions ‘intrinsic’ nature of FATF forum
Read more stories
Comments