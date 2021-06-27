ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
Atrocities perpetrated against Sindh because people rejected PTI: CM

Recorder Report 27 Jun 2021

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that atrocities were being perpetrated against Sindh because people of Sindh had rejected the PTI. He said that if PTI would be rejected in the next elections, the problems of the people would be resolved. He after offering condolences to MPA Dr. Makhdoom Rafiquzzaman, Makhdoom Khaliquzzaman and Makhdoom Saeeduzzaman on sad demise of their mother was talking to media persons at Makhdoom House, Hala this evening.

Chief Minister Sindh said that not only Sindh but also other provinces were being treated unfairly. Replying to a question regarding Bahria Town issue, he said that any company was allowed to do legitimate business in Sindh and added that “there is no mysterious silence on the issue of Bahria Town and our position is clear.” He said that neither anyone would be allowed to take additional land nor to take the law into their hands, “anything that happened in Bahria Town was justified”, he asked. He said that people’s homes and government property was burnt which was not permissible in any way. Replying a question, he said that the opposition in the Sindh Assembly even did not take part in the budget debate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

