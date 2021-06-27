PCB chairman vows next HBL-PSL-7 in Pakistan

LAHORE: Felicitating the event staff, six franchises and all PSL commercial partners particularly HBL, on the successful completion of the HBL-Pakistan Super League-6 Tournament, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has assured the cricket fans that the next edition of HBL-PSL in 2022 will be staged in Pakistan and in front of our people.

Mani said, "Fans are the essence and spirit of any sport. Without them, no event can be completely successful. The presence of the fans was missed by the PCB, players and all commercial partners, but the remaining 20 PSL-6 matches in Abu Dhabi were staged in unusual times and difficult circumstances. Planning for next year's event will start as early as July and by the final quarter of the year, I am hopeful that we may be able to share complete details with our fans so that they can start planning to attend the gathering of some of the most accomplished cricketers at one of the most followed cricket league tournaments."

Ehsan Mani said, "This was a catalyst for the PCB to convince Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to play Test matches in Pakistan for the first time in over a decade, followed by hosting the entire HBL PSL 2020 in Pakistan. Nonetheless, I am delighted that despite being unable to attend the matches in Abu Dhabi, the fans and supporters continued to wholeheartedly back, encourage and appreciate the event, players and their favourite teams, which resulted in increased eyeballs and impressive digital numbers. The PCB has always valued its fans and supporters and understands their contribution to the growth of the sport. Taking into consideration that we as a nation have collectively and successfully managed the Covid-19 pandemic, I remain confident and optimistic that our entire cricket in the 2021-22 season in which New Zealand, England, West Indies and Australia will also visit Pakistan will be played in front of our fans."

Mani said, "I want to specifically appreciate all cricketers who once again underwent and adhered to the Covid-19 protocols put in place for their health and safety. I also want to thank all team owners, who backed us during the planning stages of the Abu Dhabi-leg matches.

