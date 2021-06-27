ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,188
3624hr
Pakistan Cases
953,842
93524hr
2% positivity
Sindh
335,044
Punjab
345,655
Balochistan
26,932
Islamabad
82,528
KPK
137,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB chairman vows next HBL-PSL-7 in Pakistan

Muhammad Saleem 27 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Felicitating the event staff, six franchises and all PSL commercial partners particularly HBL, on the successful completion of the HBL-Pakistan Super League-6 Tournament, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has assured the cricket fans that the next edition of HBL-PSL in 2022 will be staged in Pakistan and in front of our people.

Mani said, "Fans are the essence and spirit of any sport. Without them, no event can be completely successful. The presence of the fans was missed by the PCB, players and all commercial partners, but the remaining 20 PSL-6 matches in Abu Dhabi were staged in unusual times and difficult circumstances. Planning for next year's event will start as early as July and by the final quarter of the year, I am hopeful that we may be able to share complete details with our fans so that they can start planning to attend the gathering of some of the most accomplished cricketers at one of the most followed cricket league tournaments."

Ehsan Mani said, "This was a catalyst for the PCB to convince Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to play Test matches in Pakistan for the first time in over a decade, followed by hosting the entire HBL PSL 2020 in Pakistan. Nonetheless, I am delighted that despite being unable to attend the matches in Abu Dhabi, the fans and supporters continued to wholeheartedly back, encourage and appreciate the event, players and their favourite teams, which resulted in increased eyeballs and impressive digital numbers. The PCB has always valued its fans and supporters and understands their contribution to the growth of the sport. Taking into consideration that we as a nation have collectively and successfully managed the Covid-19 pandemic, I remain confident and optimistic that our entire cricket in the 2021-22 season in which New Zealand, England, West Indies and Australia will also visit Pakistan will be played in front of our fans."

Mani said, "I want to specifically appreciate all cricketers who once again underwent and adhered to the Covid-19 protocols put in place for their health and safety. I also want to thank all team owners, who backed us during the planning stages of the Abu Dhabi-leg matches.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PCB HBL PSL Ehsan Mani PSL 7 in Pakistan

PCB chairman vows next HBL-PSL-7 in Pakistan

Azhar explains how power shortfall will be bridged

Qureshi questions ‘intrinsic’ nature of FATF forum

‘Kanal Istanbul’ project kicks off with bridge construction

SPI up 0.82pc WoW

Opposition’s all 397 cut motions rejected: NA approves 29 demands for grants worth over Rs167bn

Tarin defends govt’s IMF lending decision

Proposed LNG tax hike: CNG price to go up by Rs6-9 per kg: APCNGA

Security forces capable of dealing with challenges: Rasheed

Punjab water, sanitation project: $442.4m financing pact inked with WB

IMF says board discusses $650bn expansion of reserves, process to be completed in August

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.