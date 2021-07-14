ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Chery Automobile announces entry, invites application for 3S dealerships

Syed Ahmed 14 Jul 2021

China's Chery Automobile Co. Ltd , in partnership with Ghandhara Nissan Ltd, officially conveyed its entry into the Pakistani market, announcing the development through applications for countrywide 3S dealerships.

The company invited the applications for countrywide 3S dealerships through a Facebook post on its official page, and has asked interested individuals and business entities to apply before July 30, 2021.

Ghandhara Nissan announces to manufacture Chery passenger cars in Pakistan

However, the news of Chery's expected arrival to Pakistan is not new, as the company had previously confirmed that it is eying an entry into the Pakistani market and observing market trends to determine which segment should be tapped first.

"We are observing market trends in Pakistan and are under discussion with our Principal on the same but we assure you that we will bring the best product line-up of Chery in Pakistan for our customers," said the company on its Facebook page last month.

Chery on top?

Chery had previously announced its joint venture with Ghandhara Nissan Limited to launch affordable cars in Pakistan.

While there is no official word from the company on the variants being offered, experts believe some potential contenders from Chery's range of luxury SUVs could fit well in the local market. Given the potential in the popular SUV segment, Tiggo 8 remains a top contender for entry.

Chery Pakistan Chery Automobile Company Limited Chery Gandhara Nissan joint venture Chery SUVs coming to Pakistan

Chery Automobile announces entry, invites application for 3S dealerships

Foreign Office expresses condolences over lives of Pakistanis, Chinese workers lost in bus accident

Beijing asks Pakistan to punish perpetrators of bus attack

Sindh decides to shut educational institutions, stop indoor dining

Afghan Taliban seize border crossing with Pakistan

SBP's foreign exchange reserves soar to $18.2 billion, highest since January 2017

No smoking, no shaving as Afghan Taliban issue 'first orders'

Cuba offers to establish vaccine production facility in Pakistan

Pakistan 'well-positioned for growth' but concerns remain, says Citi

Pakistan records highest Covid-19 positivity since May 29

Afghanistan troop pullout a 'mistake': George W. Bush

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters