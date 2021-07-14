Chery Automobile announces entry, invites application for 3S dealerships

China's Chery Automobile Co. Ltd , in partnership with Ghandhara Nissan Ltd, officially conveyed its entry into the Pakistani market, announcing the development through applications for countrywide 3S dealerships.

The company invited the applications for countrywide 3S dealerships through a Facebook post on its official page, and has asked interested individuals and business entities to apply before July 30, 2021.

Ghandhara Nissan announces to manufacture Chery passenger cars in Pakistan

However, the news of Chery's expected arrival to Pakistan is not new, as the company had previously confirmed that it is eying an entry into the Pakistani market and observing market trends to determine which segment should be tapped first.

"We are observing market trends in Pakistan and are under discussion with our Principal on the same but we assure you that we will bring the best product line-up of Chery in Pakistan for our customers," said the company on its Facebook page last month.

Chery on top?

Chery had previously announced its joint venture with Ghandhara Nissan Limited to launch affordable cars in Pakistan.

While there is no official word from the company on the variants being offered, experts believe some potential contenders from Chery's range of luxury SUVs could fit well in the local market. Given the potential in the popular SUV segment, Tiggo 8 remains a top contender for entry.