World

Delta variant driving Covid surge in South Africa

  • Health officials across the world have been alarmed by the rapid spread of the Delta variant first seen in India.
AFP Updated 26 Jun 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The highly-contagious Delta variant is driving the surge in new Covid-19 infections in South Africa, the government and scientists said Saturday as the country mulled tighter restrictions.

The hardest-hit country in Africa recorded 18,762 new infections on Saturday -- its highest daily figure since January -- taking the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,895,905, of which 59,621 have been fatal.

"We are in the exponential phase of the pandemic with the numbers just growing very, very, extremely fast and will keep growing in the next weeks," Tulio de Oliveira of the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa told a virtual briefing.

To curb the spread, "we are going to need that we go to hard, tighter restrictions... and that needs to be done urgently," Koleka Mlisana, the head of a government ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 said during the briefing.

Health officials across the world have been alarmed by the rapid spread of the Delta variant first seen in India.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday that Delta is the most contagious Covid variant and it has now reached at least 85 countries.

South Africa Delta variant

Delta variant driving Covid surge in South Africa

