NKATI protests against refusal to restore gas

KARACHI: President North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), Faisal Moiz Khan has strongly ...
Recorder Report 26 Jun 2021

KARACHI: President North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), Faisal Moiz Khan has strongly protested against the refusal of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to restore gas to industries and appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to save Karachi's industries from disaster and play a vital role in saving thousands of workers from unemployment, also issue directives to restore the gas of non-export industries.

Faisal Moiz Khan pleaded to PM that despite the availability of RLNG, the gas supply to Karachi's industries is being cut off, which is a total injustice.

"Non-export industries play a vital role in the manufacture of value added products for export industries, and also producing products for meeting local demand. Therefore, non-export industries are as important as export industries. Which in no way can be ignored," he pointed out.

Referring to the meeting of the industrialists with the Sui Gas officials, NKATI president said that SSGC officials had clearly refused to restore industrial gas and the entire responsibility has been shifted to the federal government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SSGC Imran Khan NKATI Faisal Moiz Khan

