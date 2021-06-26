ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Copper prices steady

Reuters 26 Jun 2021

LONDON: Copper prices held steady on Friday after US President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal valued at $1.2 trillion over eight years, which helped reinforce expectations of stronger demand. However, worries about the US Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy sooner than expected subdued some of the optimism and weighed on copper prices in afternoon trade, traders said.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at around $9,417 a tonne at 1605 GMT. Prices of the metal used in the power and construction industries are up around 5% this week.

"It's been a US-led week, the Fed is walking things back a bit and the infrastructure plan added to impetus," said Citi analyst Oliver Nugent. "This is a year when demand growth is really all about the world outside China."

Metals markets typically focus on China, which accounts for about half of global consumption of industrial metals. Copper stocks in LME registered warehouses at 210,975 tonnes are up nearly 90% since May 12 and at their highest since July last year.

Most of that copper - 203,875 tonnes - is on warrant meaning it is available to the market. Three-month tin was up 0.5% at $30,800 a tonne. Aluminium added 1.9% to $2,486, zinc fell 0.4% to $2,903, lead gained 0.2% to $2,225 and nickel climbed 0.8% to $18,545.

